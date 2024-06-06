In pics: Water crisis in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 7:55 pm IST
New Delhi: Residents fill water from a tanker amid water crisis, at the Vivekanand Camp, Chanakyapuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, June, 6, 2024. The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
