In pics: Water crisis in Delhi

New Delhi: Residents fill water from a tanker amid water crisis, at the Vivekanand Camp, Chanakyapuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, June, 6, 2024. The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Residents fill water from a tanker amid water crisis, at the Vivekanand Camp, Chanakyapuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, June, 6, 2024. The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Residents fill water from a tanker amid water crisis, at the Vivekanand Camp, Chanakyapuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, June, 6, 2024. The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)