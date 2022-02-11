In pics: World’s largest Igloo café in Kashmir’s Gulmarg

Srinagar: The ski resort in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district has always been the main attraction for tourists in winters especially for ski lovers who visit Gulmarg to enjoy skiing through snowy alpines.

Adding to Gulmary’s scenic beauty is Syed Wasim Shah’s Igloo café.

“I got this concept of creating an igloo café a few years back in Switzerland where they have such hotels, which look like igloos. I thought why not start this concept here as Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and tourism,” said Shah.

The café named ‘Snowglu’ has become an attraction for tourists as well as local visitors. “I came here to visit after I got to know about this igloo café, and I enjoyed my kehwa on the cafe’s snowy chairs and tables,” says Saqib Majeed a local visitor.

The café has 10 tables which can serve 40 people at a time. There are two sections in the café where the lower section is for art space and the upper section is for seating.

“There were Igloo café’s in Gulmarg before, but this one is ginormous. The tourist hub is 37.5 feet in height and 44.5 feet in diameter. According to Shah, the Guinness Book of World records recognises an Igloo café in Switzerland to be the biggest at 33.8 feet in height and 42.4 feet in diameter.

The Gulmarg cafe is bigger but hasn’t received the Guinness status as of yet.

People enjoy hot ‘Kehwa’ inside Igloo cafe in Gulmarg. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Wokers decorate the interior of the igloo cafe to make it look more attractive. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A large number of people were seen enjoying Kehwa’ on snow made tables inside Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A large number of tourists were attracted by the Igloo cafe in Gulmarg. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A family poses for a picture outside the Iglo oCafe in Gulmarg. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A view of snow covered Gulmarg. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

