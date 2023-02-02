In Pics: Zambian delegation in New Delhi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with a Zambian delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti (extreme right), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with a Zambian delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting with a Zambian delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti (centre), in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting with a Zambian delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

