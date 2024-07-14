In pictures: Demolition drive in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th July 2024 3:15 pm IST
New Delhi: A resident sits near the debris during a drive to demolish illegal structures, at Khyber Pass, near Civil Lines, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: An excavator being used to demolish illegal structures, at Khyber Pass, near Civil Lines, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Residents wait nearby during a drive to demolish illegal structures, at Khyber Pass, near Civil Lines, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: An excavator being used to demolish illegal structures, at Khyber Pass, near Civil Lines, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Police personnel stand guard during a drive to demolish illegal structures, at Khyber Pass, near Civil Lines, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

