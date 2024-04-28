In Telangana, poll rallies are overflowing with abusive language

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha election campaign in full swing in Telangana where the ruling Congress, Opposition BJP, and BRS are vying for 17 seats, controversies, abusive language, and no holds-bar verbal attacks are rocking the State.

Rivals are leaving no stone unturned to hit back against each other, sometimes stooping to all-time low. Looks like a do-or-die battle for all political parties, especially the ruling class.

An old video of Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao asking party in-charges and workers for “poor” voting in Pentlavelly of his Kollapur Assembly constituency has gone viral and raised eyebrows.

After his big win, Krishna Rao as part of thanksgiving meetings questioned his supporters and agents for getting fewer votes in Pentlavelly compared to other places despite spending heavily in that place.

Spent heavily, got fewer votes

‘I spent heavily in Pentlavelly but did not get the expected number of votes. Why?” the minister stated and asked his colleagues as to whom did they give the money.

BRS complain to EC

BRS complained to the Election Commission seeking action against Jupally Krishna Rao for “violating electoral laws and bribing voters.” The party found fault with Rao for openly inquiring about the voting pattern in his assembly constituency in the last polls.

Krishna Rao refutes charge

However, Jupally Krishna Rao rebutted the allegations and said his comments in the video were “misunderstood.” “I was talking about the works undertaken in the village and the amount spent. If one cannot understand it, I can’t help,” he told Siasat.com.

KCR is back in form

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is trying to make a comeback, is going hammers and tongs against the Revanth Reddy Government for failing to keep the electoral promises, and guarantees and driving the state into chaos and farmers in distress.

And Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has hit back hard against KCR.

KCR is attacking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, once his “shisya”. He alleged that 200 farmers died during the first 100 days of the Congress rule that failed to implement the electoral promises.

“Incompetence and mismanagement” of the Congress government drove farmers to distress, he alleged in Sircilla. “What do you witness today? The pain seen in Telangana before 2014 during Congress rule and before BRS came to power is seen today again. Congress came to power making false promises and was unable to fulfill them. “Shamelessly, they have made four to five promises in the AICC manifesto. Except for the failure of government, there is no other reason,” he alleged.

CM says he will send KCR to jail

Revanth Reddy hit back saying he would send KCR to Cherlapally jail. “I am not like Jana Reddy. I am Revanth Reddy. I will send you to Cherlapally Jail and make you eat chippa koodu (jail food) if you continue to provoke and abuse me,” CM sent the warning from Suryapet.

PM is a cobra, says Revanth

At Zaheerabad, Revanth went a step further and compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “Kala nagu” (black cobra) that harbours a grudge and makes the farmers pay for their protests.

Phone tapping

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too joined the war of words saying “KCR did here what the PM is doing in Delhi” on the phone tapping issue. “What your former CM KCR did here, the PM and BJP are doing in New Delhi…Enforcement directorate has become an extortion directorate,” he charged.

BJP says PM targeted

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla rebutted the charge saying “PM Modi has mission and vision for the nation and on other hand, the others are only committed to corruption. In frustration, they are abusing PM Modi. This is not the statement of Revanth Reddy but this is the language and spirit of Rahul Gandhi. More than 100 times PM has been abused just because he comes from an OBC background,” he said.

He added, “Is this mohabbat ki dukan or gaali ki dukan? Rahul Gandhi should tell us.”

Action packed Hyderabad LS campaign

Coming to Hyderabad, BJP Hyderabad MP Candidate Madhavi Latha and AIMIM supremo and MP contestant Asaduddin Owaisi are locked in a fierce war of words and actions.

Hyderabad has become an action-packed Lok Sabha constituency which has attracted national attention this time.

Madhavi Latha’s alleged arrow shooting video at a mosque during Sri Ramanavami rally kicked up a massive row for hurting the sentiments of a community. It led to the registering of a case under section 295-A against her.

The BJP MP candidate denied any wrongdoing and even tendered an apology, but the row continues.

BJP candidate targets Owaisi in almost all public meetings. She talks about his reported promotion of beef. She has become an overnight sensation.

Hau ya nakko: Asad

Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at BJP with a crisp Hau ya Nakko (Yes or No) response from the crowd at a rally.

“Modi kay paanch aur saal; hau ya nakko (five more years of Modi rule; yes or no). “Nakko (No)” thundered through the crowd.