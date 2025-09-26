Inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta in Hyderabad postponed

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the Batukamma Kunta in Hyderabad has been postponed to Sunday, September 28, due to heavy rains in the city.

The lake in Amberpet was scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. However, it has been rescheduled due to heavy rains forecast till Saturday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijalaxshmi Gadwal took to X and made the announcement.

“The inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet by Hon’ble CM Sri Revanth Reddy Garu, which was planned for today, September 26th, has been rescheduled to September 28th due to a heavy rains alert for Hyderabad city,” the post read.

The inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet by Hon'ble CM Sri Revanth Reddy Garu, which was planned for today, September 26th, has been rescheduled to September 28th due to a heavy rains alert for Hyderabad city today and tomorrow. The beautifully restored lake, a cherished…

Bathukamma Kunta lake

The Bathukamma Kunta, restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), is gearing up for festivities where women will immerse their flower arrangements as an offering to Goddess Gauri.

The lake, which was once spread across 14 acres, had shrunk to a mere 5.15 acres. Unlike most of the city’s degraded lakes, which had been weakened due to the dumping of garbage or sewage inflow, Bathukamma Kunta’s vanishing was mainly due to encroachments.

However, in February this year, excavations by HYDRAA struck water a few feet below the surface, prompting further work to assess and restore the site.

The project is now being hailed as a ‘national model for lake conservation’, which not only has an aesthetic appeal but also mitigates flood risk for the surrounding homes.