Inauguration of LuLu Mall in Lucknow

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th July 2022 9:19 pm IST
Inauguration of LuLu Mall in Lucknow
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath and Chairman of Lulu Group Yusuffali MA during the inauguration of LuLu Mall, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, Chairman of Lulu Group Yusuffali MA and others during the inauguration of LuLu Mall, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: LuLu Mall after its inauguration by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
