Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, Chairman of Lulu Group Yusuffali MA and others during the inauguration of LuLu Mall, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: LuLu Mall after its inauguration by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: LuLu Mall after its inauguration by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: LuLu Mall after its inauguration by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)