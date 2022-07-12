Incessant rains claim three more lives in districts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Incessant rains in Telangana on Monday claimed three more lives, taking the death toll to seven. The new deaths were recorded in Mulugu, Badhadri Kothagudem, and Nizamabad.

One of the victims, a 65-year-old woman, died after being crushed under the debris of a house, which collapsed in the Govindaraopet area in Mulugu. In Badhadri Kothagudem, a 36-year-old Adilaxmi died after she accidentally touched a water motor. The woman died of the shock generated from the machine as it was affected due to rain.

Similarly, in Nizamabad, a 45-year-old Dubasi Sailu, was electrocuted on the flooded rooftop of his residence. Telangana government has notified a red alert in eight districts due to heavy rains, which have lashed the state for four days continually.

Earlier, there were four deaths reported due to floods in various parts of Telangana.