Telangana: Heavy rains kill four; two go missing

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on July 8, leaving four people dead, while two others have reportedly gone missing.

Authorities in Bhaddadri Kothagudem launched a search operation and found the body of a 55-year-old woman entangled in a tree at Chinnabandiveru. The deceased was identified as Durgamma. She was washed away on July 8.

Another victim identified as V Shankar of Kodipunjula in Manuguru mandal, a fisherman was washed ashore after being caught in stormwater. Authorities also found two other bodies that were washed away after being trapped in streams. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Khaja Mohiuddin and 45-year-old K Ravi.

The government has set up helplines across the state to assist distressed people. Meanwhile, two more persons have gone missing in flood water in the Nizamabad district.

As per the local police, two persons, 45-year-old N Sayilu and 35-year-old D Reddy were cattle herders. They were heading home after grazing cattle. They were washed away in the Nemlikunta lake, reported the Times of India.