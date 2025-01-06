Include dargahs, mosques in Telangana Tourism Policy: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has appealed to chief minister A Revanth Reddy to include dargahs, masjids and major historic and heritage sites of the Old City in the newly introduced Telangana Tourism Policy.

In his address during the inauguration of the Nehru Zoological Park- Aramghar flyover along with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, January 6, Akbaruddin urged CM Revanth to include dargahs like Peer Jahangir, Yousifain, Baba Shareefuddin Pahadi, Mecca Masjid, Medak Church, Grammar School Church, Char Kamaan near Charminar, and also a Parsi place of worship in the tourism policy.

Recalling that it was during former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s reign when the Charminar Pedestrian Project was proposed, Akbaruddin Owaisi pointed out the delay and stressed that if completed, it would add another feather to Charminar, which he termed has been the economic zone for the Old City.

He also requested the chief minister to get parking slots constructed near Charminar as nearly 25,000 to 30,000 tourists visit the iconic area on a daily basis.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also requested the state government to acquire 20 acres out of the 50-acre of land presently belonging to the Waqf Board at Baba Shareefuddin Pahadi, to build a sports stadium.

“It has to be remembered that the football players of Old City have won gold for other countries in the Olympics. Today they feel neglected,” he said.

He urged the chief minister to ensure timely honorarium payments to Imams and Mauzams, pending for five months.

He appealed for the completion of Makalpet IT Tower and the need for a skill development centre in Old City. He also sought Rs 500 crore special package for the construction of 3 new overhead water tanks to tackle water problems in the region.

On a lighter note, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoped CM Revanth would take the first ride from Mahatma Gandhi bus station to Chandrayangutta when the Metro Phase-II is ready for the public in 2028.

Appreciating CM for remembering his jail friend

Asaduddin Owaisi praised Telangana CM for recently meeting his jail friend Nagayya who cooked food for him while he was lodged inside the Cherlapalli Jail.

“When you go to jail, you won’t forget your jail friend,” Owaisi said.

With a dash of humour, Owaisi said that he didn’t know who may go to jail soon or who won’t.