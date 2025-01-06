New Osmania General Hospital foundation to be laid within a week: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, January 6, announced that the foundation stone for constructing the new Osmania General Hospital building at the Goshamahal Stadium will be laid within a week.

He said that a special meeting with all legislators will be held at Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat either on January 11 or 12, where all officials will be present to discuss the issues and developmental works of Old City.

CM Revanth, along with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and IT minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Nehru Zoological Park Aramghar flyover on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister assured that funds would be released for completing the Charminar Pedestrian Project which has been lying pending for over a decade. He also announced that the cable-stayed bridge at the Mir Alam Tank will be ready in two years.

I will ensure work is done: Telangana CM

“I will ensure that funds are released, but you should get the work done. If a government can’t spend for the development of Hyderabad, there is no need for such a government,” CM Revanth said, in response to requests from the Owaisi brothers who stressed the need for completing various infrastructural projects in Old City.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail: Old City residents given compensation cheques

“Jab ayya aur miya raazi toh hum kya kar sakte hain,” Revanth said in a humorous tone referring to Asaduddin Owaisi as ayya and D Sridhar Babu as miya.

Reminiscing his 35-year-old friendship with Akbaruddin Owaisi, the chief minister spoke about their student days near Urdu Galli in Himatyathnagar.

While mentioning that politics can be done at the time of elections, CM Revanth said that when it came to the development of Hyderabad, he was ready to work with everyone, and was also ready to fight with anyone for the interests of Telangana.

History of Osmania General Hospital

The Osmania General Hospital was completed in 1925 after Hyderabad was affected by the bubonic plague around 1911. The city administration then took care of the issue, following which the then Nizam Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. It was designed by architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The original or heritage building of Osmania Hospital (along with others like the High Court and City College) is a fine example of the Osmania style or Indo-Saracenic genre of architecture and is an integral part of Hyderabad’s 20th-century riverscape and skyline. The CIB during the reign of Osman Ali Khan had transformed the medieval city into a modern metropolis, complete with infrastructure like the High Court, railway stations, etc.