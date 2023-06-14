Income Tax Dept conducts raids at houses, offices of BRS leaders

Hyderabad: Income Tax Department officials conducted searches at the houses and offices of several Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leaders including MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Pailla Shekhar Reddy on Wednesday.

The raids are currently underway.

Around 70 teams have taken up searches simultaneously at the offices and residences of the BRS MPs and the MLAs on Wednesday. The officials raided the house of Prabhakar Reddy at Gachibowli in the city.

Searches are going on at the office and the residence of the Bhongir MLA at Kothapet in the city.

Income Tax department conducting searches at the premises related to #BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA P Sekhar Reddy. Paramilitary forces helping the IT sleuths. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lt8tJWOlMU — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) June 14, 2023

The searches were conducted at companies like Health and Technologies, Main Land Digital Technologies. Shekhar Reddy’s wife Vanitha Reddy has been working as the director in these companies.

The IT officials have also raided the shopping mall of Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy at Kukatpally. The IT sleuths have raided the JC Brothers showroom since 6 am on Wednesday. Janardhan Reddy has been serving as director of JC Brothers.