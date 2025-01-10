Income tax raid at ex-BJP MLA’s house discovers 3 crocodiles in MP

Income tax officers conducting a raid at ex-BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore’s house were met with a shock when they reportedly found three crocodiles in a pond at his bungalow in Madhya Pradesh.

Raids were conducted at the properties of Rathore and former BJP councillor Rajesh Kesharwani under suspicion of alleged tax evasion of Rs 155 crore relating to their ‘beedi’ business.

Since January 5, the income tax department has uncovered Rs 3 crore cash, gold and silver jewellery amounting to crores and unregistered benami imported cars at Kesharwani’s house. The income tax department has reached out to the Madhya Pradesh transport department to enquire about the cars and how Kesharwani came to acquire them.

The real shocker however was at the ex-BJP MLA’s house where three crocodiles were found in a pond, allegedly being kept as pets. The forest department has been alerted of the reptiles.

Harvansh Rathode was elected an MLA in 2013 from Banda located in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.