Incompetence of BJP govt has pushed back progressive economy: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress slammed the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over its handling of the economy and recent incidents of communal violence in some parts of the country, alleging that its “incompetence” has pushed back a progressive economy and accusing it of indulging in communal politics.

The Congress has been targeting the Narendra Modi government over the rising fuel prices and unemployment.

“The Modi govt is not just breaking records in inflation, simultaneously it’s also wrecking our economy, destroying small businesses and household budgets,” senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.

“The massive incompetence of BJP govt has pushed back a progressive and fastest growing economy by over a decade,” he added.

Another senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it has “mishandled” the economy, communalised politics and peddled lies.

“BJP: 2014-2022 Scorecard: Mishandled economy, communalised politics, peddled lies,” the former Union minister said in a tweet.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said “the BJP government thinks that by dividing us as a nation, they can silence our voice against the unbridled inflation that is wreaking our economy”.

“They are wrong. India will stand against hate, India will make itself heard,” the opposition party added.

“Two things are at an all-time high under the BJP govt: commodity prices and animosity. But we will not let hate win,” it said in another tweet.

The party alleged that riots, violence, hatred, attacks and fear have become the new truths of a “New India”.

“Is this the India we imagined? Is this the India we want our children to grow up in? Raise your voice. Stand against hate,” it said.