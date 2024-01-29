‘Inconclusive’: AIMPLB challenges ASI report on Gyanvapi mosque

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has challenged the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi mosque, which claimed evidence of a pre-existing Hindu temple on the mosque premises in Varanasi.

Qasim Rasool Ilyas, an executive member of AIMPLB, stated that the ASI report is not “conclusive evidence” in the Gyanvapi mosque case. The AIMPLB accused the opposition party of disrespecting the court by releasing the ASI report in the media, creating a sense of ‘anarchy’ and ‘insecurity’ among the public.

In a press statement, AIMPLB accused Hindu communal groups of consistently misleading the public about the Gyanvapi Masjid for years. Ilyas pointed out previous attempts by the opposition party to deceive the public, emphasizing that the ASI report, intended for study and preparation, was released to the press in violation of court orders.

The statement comes after Vishnu Shankar Jain, counsel for the Hindu side, claimed that the ASI survey report suggested the mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple in the 17th century.

The AIMPLB emphasized that the legal committee would examine the report in detail and present it in court, urging the public to reserve judgment until the final court decision. The AIMPLB was formed in 1973 to safeguard and ensure the continued applicability of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937.