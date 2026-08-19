Incorrect: Pakistan summons US diplomat over Gor’s J-K remark

New Delhi: Not taking kindly to the remarks made by US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day, Pakistan on Wednesday, August 19, summoned the US charge d’affaires in Islamabad.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US envoy to Islamabad was summoned and “a strong demarche lodged” against Gor’s “factually incorrect remarks, regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Insisting that Gor’s statement negated the “long-standing and well-documented position of the US on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute”, the ministry highlighted to the US charge d’affaires that Pakistan “condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India.”

🔈 PR No. 2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣



Demarche on the Visit of the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, to IIOJK, and Incorrect Statement regarding the Status of the Disputed Territory



🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vlg9IwiWlC — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 19, 2026

What Gor had said

Earlier in the day, in Srinagar, Sergio Gor said that the US was reconsidering travel advisories to the state as the Centre and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had taken steps to make it a safer place.

During his first visit to J-K, Gor called it “an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place” during a joint press briefing with Abdullah.

“The United States puts out travel warnings, and every so often, we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at.

On his part, CM Abdullah said, “It was a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with a specific focus on what the US can do with Jammu and Kashmir.”

(With agency inputs)