Incorrect to arrest farmers: Delhi govt rejects Centre’s proposal for makeshift jail

Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar denying permission and expressed solidarity with the farmers' march, they added

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 12:29 pm IST
Najafgarh seat: AAP's Kailash Gahlot sets record by re-election

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rejected the Centre’s proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers’ march to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar denying permission and expressed solidarity with the farmers’ march, they added.

“The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore, incorrect to arrest the farmers” Gahlot’s letter to Kumar read.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Farmers begin march towards Delhi, Punjab-Haryana borders fortified

“The Central Government, infact, should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution of their genuine problems. Farmers of the country are our ‘annadata’ and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central government,” Gahlot added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha begun marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 12:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button