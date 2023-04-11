Increasing cases of poisoning of schoolgirls reported in Iran

Tehran: New cases of poisoning have been reported in girls’ schools in Iran on Saturday, in a continuation of the mysterious phenomenon that has rocked the country for months, Anadolu Agency reported.

Local media in Iran quoted officials in the suburb of Pardis, 17 kilometers northeast of Tehran, as saying that students of the Khayyam School for Girls complained of being ill after a homemade bomb exploded.

The smell from the bomb blast made the students dizzy and at least 15 students were taken to a hospital in the area.

As per media reports, all the students were later discharged from the hospital, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

It should be noted that the first cases of mass poisoning in Iran were reported last November, in the city of Qom, as a result of which dozens of female students were taken to hospitals after suffering from symptoms such as nausea, headache, difficulty breathing, coughing and body pain.

From Qom, the mysterious disease spread to other cities in the following weeks, including the capital, Tehran, causing a state of shock in Iranian society.

Also Read Iran arrest over 100 for suspected poisonings of schoolgirls

As of March 20, at least 1200 female students have been transferred to hospitals in several cities in Iran after they complained of poisoning-related symptoms, while media reports said the number is much higher.

In March 2023, the Iranian Interior Ministry announced the arrest of 100 people in several provinces, including Tehran, Qom, Zanjan, Khuzestan and West Azerbaijan, on charges of being linked to poisoning incidents.