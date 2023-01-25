‘Increasing number of Hyderabadi students are opting to study abroad’

Hyderabad: Study Group, a leading provider of international education has revealed that there has been a 135 percent spike in students from the city enrolling themselves in foreign varsities last year.

CEO of Study Group, Ian Crichton while addressing a round table conference on Tuesday, stated that the enrolments are expected to boost in the upcoming academic year.

Students are preferring STEM-related courses such as Artificial Intelligence, fashion technology and nursing owing to the high demand for jobs and current industry needs.

Though students earlier opted to move to the US for further studies, several from Telugu states are now showing interest in the United Kingdom.

Also Read No permission given to screen BBC documentary on PM: UoH admin

Study Group is strengthening its roots in southern and eastern India including Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a bid to expand its India operations to meet the demand.

The CEO further stated, “Over the last 25 years Study Group has enabled hundreds of thousands of Indians to access the world’s best universities in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand but looking ahead, I want us to be bringing students from these same markets into India’s higher education institutions.”

“India is home to superb universities and the global institutions of the future are as likely to be in Hyderabad, New Delhi or Chennai as London, Oxford and Cambridge,” added the CEO.