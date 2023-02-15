IND vs AUS: Practice session

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 15th February 2023 2:11 pm IST
New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins with teammate David Warner during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins with teammates during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins with teammate David Warner during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins bowls during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 15th February 2023 2:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button