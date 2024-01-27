IND vs ENG: First Test match-Day 3

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th January 2024 3:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Saturday, Jan 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the third day of first test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Ben Stokes throws the ball as India’s Axar Patel runs between the wickets during the third day of first test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Ollie Pope celebrates his fifty during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Saturday, Jan 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Ben Stokes plays a shot during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Ben Stokes clean bowled during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Saturday, Jan 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Saturday, Jan 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Saturday, Jan 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

