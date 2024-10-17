IND vs NZ: Play resume after rain interruption on day 2 of opening Test

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) early in the morning.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 17th October 2024 11:25 am IST
Bengaluru: India's Virat Kohli walks off the ground after being clean bowled during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: Play resumed after a brief rain interruption on day two of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India were struggling at 13 for 3 in 12.4 overs when rain stopped play.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) and Rishabh Pant (3) were at the crease as Indian batters struggled against persistent questions asked by New Zealand seamers, for whom Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 13 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 8; Tim Southee 1/4, Matt Henry 1/9).

