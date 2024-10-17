IND vs NZ: Play resume after rain interruption on day 2 of opening Test

Bengaluru: Play resumed after a brief rain interruption on day two of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India were struggling at 13 for 3 in 12.4 overs when rain stopped play.

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) early in the morning.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) and Rishabh Pant (3) were at the crease as Indian batters struggled against persistent questions asked by New Zealand seamers, for whom Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 13 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 8; Tim Southee 1/4, Matt Henry 1/9).