IND vs SA: 1st Test match-Day 2

Centurion: India's captain Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000112B) Centurion: India's Shardul Thakur during a warm-up session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000120B) Centurion: India's Jasprit Bumrah with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour during a warm-up session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000119B)