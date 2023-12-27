IND vs SA: 1st Test match-Day 2

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th December 2023 3:12 pm IST
Centurion: India's Jasprit Bumrah with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour during a warm-up session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000117B)
Centurion: India’s captain Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000112B)
Centurion: India’s Shardul Thakur during a warm-up session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000120B)
Centurion: India’s Jasprit Bumrah with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour during a warm-up session on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI12_27_2023_000119B)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th December 2023 3:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button