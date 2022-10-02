IND vs SA: 2nd T20 match

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd October 2022 12:08 am IST
Guwahati: Indian players greet South African players after winning the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batter David Miller being congratulated by Indian player Virat Kohli after scoring a century during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batter David Miller celebrates after scoring a century during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batter David Miller celebrates after scoring a century with teammate Quinton de Kock during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batter David Miller celebrates after scoring a century during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batter Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South African batters Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South Africa batter David Miller plays a shot during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Guwahati: South Africa batter David Miller raises his bat during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

