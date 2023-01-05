Ind vs SL: Injured Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series

Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 5th January 2023 8:46 am IST
Ind vs SL: Injured Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series
Sanju Samson

Mumbai: Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium here.

He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

Also Read
1st T20I: Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel take India to 162/5 against Sri Lanka

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Samson, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

India play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button