Independence Day 2024: History, significance of Tricolour

New Delhi: Each time we see the Tricolour fluttering in the wind, it reminds us of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and the enduring spirit of unity and diversity that binds us together.

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today with the spirit of patriotism surrounding us. Hearts resonate with the national colours, driven by national solidarity.

On this big and significant day, you can see the national flag being sold in every shop and on the streets.

The Indian flag holds magnanimous significance, for it represents the diversity the country holds.

The flag, in its present form, was adopted during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947, just twenty days before India’s independence. On August 15, 1947, it became the official flag of the country. The spinning wheel was replaced by the Dharma Chakra of Emperor Ashoka, symbolising truth and life. This came to be called the Tiranga.

The three colours–saffron, white, and green–have no communal meaning. The three colours are spread in equal ratios. As per the flag code of India, the flag has a width: height aspect ratio of 3:2.

At the centre of the white band is a navy-blue wheel, which represents the Ashok Chakra, a depiction of the Dharma Chakra. Ashoka Chakra has 24 spokes, representing continuous progress.

The saffron colour of the national flag represents the strength and courage of the country. The white in the middle is a symbol of peace, while the green colour symbolises fertility, prosperity, and the auspiciousness of the land.

The design of the Indian tricolour is largely attributed to Pingali Venkayy. It all started in 1921, when Mahatma Gandhi first proposed a flag to the Indian National Congress.

Venkayya met Gandhi in Bezwada at the All India Congress Committee in 1921 and proposed a design consisting of two red and green bands.

The Flag Code of India was modified in 2002, allowing citizens to display and use the national flag on any day, not just national days as was the case earlier, but with respect and dignity. Citizens are permitted to hoist and unfurl the flag throughout the year, provided they adhere to the guidelines, which include hoisting the flag between sunrise and sunset unless adequately illuminated at night.

However, there are certain rules associated with hoisting the Tricolour.

One must keep in mind that the flag should always be in the right hand of the speaker, for ‘right’ represents authority. Whenever the national flag is displayed, it should be spread out. It cannot be deliberately allowed to touch the ground. In conclusion, our national flag represents the citizens of the country. It signifies our unity and sovereignty. It must not be disrespected or looked down upon in any way.

On Independence Day, the flag is positioned at the bottom of the pole and is raised (hoisted) by the Prime Minister, from the bottom to the top. However, on Republic Day (January 26), the flag is folded or rolled up and attached to the top of the pole. It is then unveiled (unfurled) by the President, who does so without pulling it up. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the flag from the bottom of the pole.

Embracing the Tiranga is not just about honouring our past, but also about committing to the values of justice, equality, and progress that it represents. It is a beacon of hope and a source of immense pride for every Indian, inspiring us to strive for a brighter and more inclusive future.