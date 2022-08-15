Independence Day function at Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi before inspecting the guard of honour during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar arrives to address the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren as he leaves after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Tri-Services bandsmen during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at schoolchildren as he leaves after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI08_15_2022_000037B) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren as he leaves after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI08_15_2022_000044B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_15_2022_000049B)