Independent MP Pappu Yadav wears ‘re-NEET’ T-shirt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “#reneet” when he came to the Lok Sabha to take oath on Tuesday.

He began his oath by saying “Bihar zindabad” and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar.

When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar’s Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say.

“You win due to blessings, I contest alone … I have won four times as an Independent, you don’t tell me,” Ranjan said from the podium.

प्रणाम पूर्णिया सलाम पूर्णिया जोहार पूर्णिया

शपथ ग्रहण के साथ संसदीय जीवन की एक

और पारी शुरू हो गई



उद्देश्य है पूर्णिया मॉडल पूरे बिहार में सेवा,न्याय

और विकास की राजनीति का आदर्श बने!



शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान #ReNEET का डिमांड किया और बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने का मांग किया! pic.twitter.com/gPUiKbv4fh — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) June 25, 2024

Just before adjourning the House, Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab said members were still in “election fever”.

Despite repeated observations by the chair, members have been speaking on the microphone beyond oath or affirmation, he said.

Ranjan later told reporters that members were invoking the gods, indulging in sycophancy taking their leaders’ names but no one talked about the youngsters.

“There was no discussion on NEET, on special status for Bihar. That is why I said re-NEET and special status,” he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for MBBS/BDS and other medical courses has been mired in a controversy over alleged irregularities in its conduct.