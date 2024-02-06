India advises citizens not to travel to Myanmar’s Rakhine state

Published: 6th February 2024 8:38 pm IST
India and Myanmar flag (ANI)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday advised its citizens not to travel to Myanmar’s Rakhine state in view of deteriorating security situation.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine state to leave immediately.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar,” it said.

“Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately,” the MEA said.

