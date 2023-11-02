India amass 357/8 against Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup

Mumbai: India amassed 357/8 against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli (88 off 94), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) were the major scorers for the home team. Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 357/8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 88, Shubman Gill 92, Shreyas Iyer 82; Dilshan Madhushanka 5/80).