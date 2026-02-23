India asks nationals to leave Iran immediately amid US attack threat

Hyderabad: The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Monday, February 23, asked all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country immediately by any available means of transport, including commercial flights, an advisory issued as tensions continue to over US’ threat to attack the Islamic Republic.

The advisory was issued in continuation of an earlier one dated January 5. The Indian Embassy also reiterated its January 14 advisory asking Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin (PIO) to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and stay in contact with the embassy while monitoring local media for any developments.

All Indian nationals in Iran have been asked to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them at all times.

The embassy has made available emergency helpline numbers +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359 for those requiring assistance.

Iran says will not bow down to pressure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday, February 22, that Tehran would not bow down to pressure from the United States. Pezeshkian said the country would remain firm despite political and economic challenges. He warned that attempts to force Iran into concessions through threats or intimidation would fail and called for unity to confront external pressure.

The President’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump signalled that military options remained under consideration if talks do not lead to an agreement. He has warned that Iran must reach a deal within a short timeframe or face serious consequences, raising concerns about possible escalation.

Trump also warned that limited strikes against Iran are possible. In response to a reporter’s question on Friday, February 20, whether the US could take limited military action as the countries negotiate, Trump said, “I guess I can say I am considering that.”

Washington has also strengthened its military presence in the Middle East, deploying aircraft carriers, fighter jets and naval assets. Officials say the buildup is intended to increase pressure on Tehran while deterring further regional instability.