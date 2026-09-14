India assures full support to nationals injured in Saudi Arabia

Recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern regions injured 73 people.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Indian Consul General Fahad Suri visits injured Indian nationals at a Jeddah hospital.
Indian Consul General Fahad Suri interacts with injured Indian nationals at a hospital in Jeddah. Photo: X

Jeddah: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah on Monday, September 14, assured its “full support and assistance” to Indian nationals undergoing treatment at a hospital in the coastal city after suffering injuries in the recent incidents in Jazan.

In a post on X, the Consulate said it “remains in close touch with the hospital authorities and the affected nationals & their family members.”

Consul General Fahad Suri visited Indian nationals undergoing treatment at Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, who were injured in the recent incidents in Jazan, the mission said.

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“The Consul General enquired about their health and well-being, interacted with the patients, and assured them of the Consulate’s full support and assistance,” it said, without disclosing how many Indian nationals were among the injured.

According to Arab News, two people were injured when a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis struck Al-Tuwal governorate in Jazan on Saturday, September 12. However, the Indian Consulate did not confirm whether the Indian nationals being treated at the Jeddah hospital were injured in the same incident.

The attack came amid heightened tensions in the region following a series of missile and drone strikes on Saudi’s southern regions by Yemen’s Houthis in recent days.

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Last week, the Houthis launched attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, injuring 73 people, including women and children, the paper said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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