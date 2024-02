India at Grammys 2024: Tabla maverick Ustad Zakir Hussain bags 3 awards

Los Angeles: Ustad Zakir Hussain has bagged three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, presented in the US on Monday.

The tabla player and music composer picked up the coveted award in ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category for ‘Pashto’.

In his acceptance speech for ‘Pashto’ on behalf of Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia- his fellow musicians- the 72-year-old Mumbai born percussionist said, “Thanks to the Academy, thanks to all these great musicians for giving us beautiful music…our deepest thanks to our families…without them, we are nothing… without love, without music, without harmony, we are nothing.”

‘As We Speak’ in which the tabla maveick has collaborated with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia won the Grammy for the ‘Best Contemporary Instrumental Album’ category.

Announcing the win, Academy on X wrote, “Congrats Best Contemporary Instrumental Album winner – ‘As We Speak’ @belafleckbanjo, @zakirhtabla, @edgarmeyerjrft, @rakeshflute. #GRAMMYs.”

Hussain, is also part of the Jazz group ‘Shakti’, won ‘The best Global Music album award for its latest album ‘This Moment’.

The album ‘This Moment’ features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). They were nominated for the Grammys with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Zakir Hussain’s Grammy victory has enthused Indian fans, who celberated the wins on social media.

In a post on X, music composer, Ricky Kej, who attended the ceremony, hailed Zakir Hussain and other artistes. “Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! .. and I am blessed to witness it,” he wrote.

Hussain and his collaborators, however, lost out in the ‘Best Instrumental Composition’ for which John Williams – Helena’s Theme picked up the Grammy. He along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia were nominated in this category for their ‘Motion’.

The 66th edition of Grammy Awards was held on Monday in Los Angeles.