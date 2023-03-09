India-Australia fourth Test

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)