India-Australia fourth Test

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th March 2023 8:40 pm IST
India-Australia fourth Test
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th March 2023 8:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button