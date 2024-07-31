India best performer among list of top 5 stock markets in world

Mumbai: India is the best performer among the list of top five stock markets in the world, and it delivered over 25 per cent return (in terms of market cap) from the beginning of 2024.

Due to a stellar rally, the total market cap of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached Rs 462 lakh crore (over 5.5 trillion dollars) on Wednesday.

Following is the list of top five stock markets in the world, their market caps and returns since beginning of the current year

Countries Market cap (in trillion dollars) Percent of return since beginning of 2024 US 57.28 13.50 China 8.24 -13.61 Japan 6.49 4.02 India 5.51 25 Hong Kong 4.92 4.15

The market capitalisation of the Indian stock market crossed one trillion dollars for the first time on May 28, 2007. After the next 10 years, it reached 2 trillion dollars on July 10, 2017, and after the next four years it reached 3 trillion dollars on May 24, 2021, and then after more than two years, it reached 4 trillion dollars on November 30, 2023, and in the next six months, the 5 trillion dollars mark was crossed on May 24, 2024.

The meteoric rise in the Indian stock market is due to the strong performance of the GDP. In the financial year 2023-24, GDP grew at the rate of 8.2 per cent and the Economic Survey reported that GDP may grow at the rate of 7 per cent in the financial year 2024-25.

With inputs from IANS