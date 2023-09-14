INDIA bloc slams BJP for ‘celebrations’ at HQ on day security personnel killed in J-K

New Delhi: Several INDIA bloc parties slammed the BJP on Thursday for holding “celebrations” to mark the success of the G20 Summit on a day security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress saying that no matter what happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot postpone receiving accolades.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in Garol area of Anantnag district early Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Congress called the prime minister “insensitive” and shared videos of mourning family members of a deceased soldier and Prime Minister Modi being given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India’s presidency.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that at a time when the sad news of the martyrdom of three officers of our army was coming, a “celebration was organized for Badshah” at the BJP headquarters.

“No matter what happens, the Prime Minister cannot postpone receiving accolades,” he said.

Sad news coming from #Kashmir. Our brave jawans operate in tough conditions. Difficult for a govt adept only at event and headline management to understand that peace is neither an event nor a headline. Beauty pageants cannot be a substitute to democratic processes. Fact of the… https://t.co/lH4Sbckdm6 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 13, 2023

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said three officers of the police and the army were martyred in an encounter in Kashmir.

“It breaks my heart to see pictures of their small children. And here the celebration hasn’t stopped? He had not stopped shooting even after the martyrdom of 40 brave men in Pulwama. There is unimaginable insensitivity,” Shrinate said and shared pictures of the welcome at the BJP headquarters.

अकल्पनीय असंवेदनशीलता है pic.twitter.com/c5VIYUBdB0 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 14, 2023

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the video of the rousing welcome accorded to the PM at the BJP headquarters, and said “this could have been postponed, expected more sensitivity, especially on a day when our security forces have fought a fierce fight with militants in Kashmir”.

RJD leader Manoj Jha also slammed the BJP for organising the welcome programme for Prime Minister Modi and said the ruling party held “celebrations” at its headquarters even as three soldiers and a police officer were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists.

“On a day when our Jawans were martyred, we were also watching celebrations at the BJP office. The nation was watching both visuals together,” Jha said.

“At the time of the Pulwama attack, they had said they got to know about it late… But this time they knew everything since morning. The ruling party and the Prime Minister were celebrating…” Jha said.