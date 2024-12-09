INDIA Bloc to move no-confidence against RS Speaker Dhankar: Reports

Rajya Sabha members belonging to the INDIA Bloc are likely to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar, accusing him of having a partisan approach.

Reports suggest that the motion led by the Congress party, would be rallied in support by the Rajya Sabha members belonging to the opposition INDIA Bloc.

The move follows the Rajya Sabha proceedings being adjourned repeatedly amid ruckus between the ruling party members and the Opposition over the BJP’s claims of an alleged link between Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders pressed the need to speak about the issues including the violence in Manipur, the farmers’ protest at the Shambhu border in Delhi, and the bribery allegations against conglomerate Gautam Adani, among other issues.

Despite all issues being listed before the Rajya Sabha Speaker Dhankar, he chose to allow the ruling party members to speak about the BJP’s allegations, led by the Leader of the House JP Nadda while overlooking the issues raised by the Opposition.

BJP alleged links between Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and the Hungarian-American businessman George Soros and investigative organisations owned by him, namely Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The Congress reportedly plans to bring the no-confidence motion against Dhankar, under Article 67(B) of the Indian Constitution, which allows the removal of the Rajya Sabha Speaker by a resolution with an effective majority in the upper house and a simple majority in the lower house.

Also Read Parliamentary houses adjourned as Opposition tries to raise issues

Rajya Sabha Speaker killing the democracy: Kharge

Leader of the Opposition of the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Lok Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar is “killing the democracy” by being one-sided and favouring the members of the ruling BJP. He pointed out that the BJP’s floor leader JP Nadda is allowed to speak at any point he wants to, while the members of the Opposition are not allowed to speak or present their issues in the Parliament.

Senior Congress member Jairam Ramesh pleaded with the Speaker to not be a party to the plan of forcefully adjourning the Parliament proceedings to save the ruling party from not engaging in discussions over the issues of the country.