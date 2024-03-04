INDIA bloc will open ‘closed doors’ of jobs for youth: Rahul

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for “not filling up” vacant posts, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that it is the INDIA bloc’s resolve to open the “closed doors” of jobs for the youth.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s intention is not to provide employment.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi’s intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the central government.”

देश के युवाओं एक बात नोट कर लो!



नरेंद्र मोदी की नीयत ही रोज़गार देने की नहीं है। नए पद निकालना तो दूर वह केंद्र सरकार के खाली पड़े पदों पर भी कुंडली मार कर बैठे हैं।



अगर संसद में पेश किए गए केंद्र सरकार के आंकड़ों को ही मानें तो 78 विभागों में 9 लाख 64 हज़ार पद खाली हैं।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2024

“If we consider the data presented by the central government in Parliament, then 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments. If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in the railways, 1.43 lakh in the home ministry and 2.64 lakh in the defence ministry,” the former Congress president said.

Does the central government have the answer as to why more than 30 per cent posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked.

“Why are a large number of very important posts vacant in the office of the prime minister, who is carrying a ‘bag of false guarantees’?” Gandhi asked.

The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting a contract system, where there is neither security nor respect, he alleged.

“The vacant posts are the right of the youth of the country and we have prepared a concrete plan to fill them. INDIA’s (bloc) resolve is that we will open closed doors of jobs for the youth,” Gandhi asserted.

The destiny of the youth will see a sunrise after breaking the darkness of unemployment, he said.

Tagging Gandhi’s post, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said each government job that is lying vacant is not just an “anyay (injustice) to the educated, job-seeking youth, but is a “failure” of the Modi government.

“It is a classroom without a teacher, a road without proper maintenance, a hospital without a nurse, and a railway crossing without an operator,” Ramesh said.

The hallmark of a well-functioning government is that it fulfils all its obligations, he added.

government with 10 lakh vacant posts will never be able to function effectively, Ramesh said..

Each government position that is not filled is also an anyay that deprives SC, ST, and OBC families of a high-quality job that provides a pathway to the middle classes,” Ramesh said.

The Congress’ ‘Yuva Nyay’ programme will fill the 10 lakh vacancies in the Union government, strengthening the quality of public services, providing jobs to educated and aspirational youths, and creating opportunities for SC, ST, and OBC communities, he said.