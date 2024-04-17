INDIA bloc will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, says Sanjay Singh

Nagpur: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while asserting that the arrest of his party’s senior leaders will hurt the poll prospects of the BJP.

Exuding confidence that the public sentiment is in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc and the AAP, he said the country will vote for a change in this general elections.

Voters have realised that they are under severe stress due to inflation, unemployment and corruption, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP told reporters at a press conference here.

To a query about how the AAP and Congress would fare in Delhi where they have reached a four-is-to-three seat-sharing agreement, Singh said the two parties are hopeful of winning all seven seats in the national capital.

The BJP has won all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi two times in a row.

Singh said public sentiment is against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Alleging that the BJP was behind the arrest of AAP leaders, he said, “The way Kejriwal was arrested and that Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia continue to be in jail, will go against the BJP.”

The AAP leader claimed that in the last 20 to 25 days there has been a change in the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. The PDA — ‘Picchde (backwards)-Dalits-Alpsankhayak (minority)’ — slogan of the Samajwadi Party, another constituent of the INDIA bloc, has proven to be very effective, he said.

Singh claimed that the election results in Maharashtra will also be in the favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and people will not forgive those who parted ways from the alliance.

The issues of electoral bonds, inflation and arrests of opposition leaders will go against the BJP in the coming days, he said.

To a query about his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a common minimum programme of the INDIA bloc, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said that he expects the common minimum programme of the opposition alliance will be announced in a day or two.