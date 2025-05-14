India blocks X account of Turkish broadcaster TRT World

The Indian government on Wednesday, May 14, blocked the X account of Turkish state broadcaster TRT World for reportedly spreading misinformation following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

A message on TRT World’s profile reads, “Account withheld. @trtworld has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

The move follows a growing boycott of Turkish products by Indian consumers and a noticeable decline in Indian tourism to Turkey, amid escalating geopolitical strains. The backlash comes in the context of Operation Sindoor and recent drone and missile attacks by Pakistan targeting Indian territory.

In a broader crackdown, India has also restricted access to the official X accounts of Chinese state media outlets Global Times and Xinhua News Agency, accusing them of disseminating pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Earlier, on Thursday, May 8, India had asked X to block 8,000 X accounts as part of its campaign against misinformation and disinformation amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

“X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organizations and prominent X users,” X had said in a statement.

While acknowledging that the decision was “not an easy one,” X stated it would comply with the directive to ensure continued access in India, “Keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians’ ability to access information.”

On Wednesday, May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct response to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.