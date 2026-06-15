India-bound LNG ship among 1st to cross Hormuz after US-Iran deal

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker chartered by India’s Petronet LNG has become one of the first commercial vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran.

The Malta-flagged tanker Disha, carrying LNG loaded at Qatar‘s Ras Laffan export terminal, crossed the strategic waterway on Monday and is heading to Dahej Port in Gujarat. The vessel is expected to arrive on Friday, June 19, according to ship-tracking data.

The crossing marks an early indication that maritime traffic could gradually return to normal after months of disruption caused by conflict in the region.

Data from maritime tracking platforms showed that Disha had remained within Gulf waters for more than three months before resuming its voyage. The vessel reportedly kept its Automatic Identification System (AIS) active while navigating the strait.

Indian-Chartered LNG Tanker Among First To Cross Strait Of Hormuz After Deal



An LNG tanker chartered by India's Petronet was among the first vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of the US-Iran deal, according to reports citing ship-tracking data… https://t.co/5K1UKhoZFG pic.twitter.com/A0R5mGmjqv — RT_India (@RT_India_news) June 15, 2026

Its passage is being closely monitored by shipping companies, insurers and commodity traders as they assess whether commercial operations can safely resume through the route.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, linking Gulf producers to international markets. Disruptions to traffic through the narrow waterway have affected shipping costs, insurance premiums and energy supplies worldwide.

Despite the successful transit, vessel movements through the strait remain limited as operators continue to evaluate security conditions and await further clarity on the implementation of the US-Iran agreement.

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US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement intended to end hostilities and facilitate the reopening of the waterway. Iranian authorities have also indicated that restoring navigation through the strait forms part of the proposed framework.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19, with additional negotiations planned in the following weeks.

Prospects of renewed shipping activity have already eased concerns in energy markets, contributing to declines in oil and natural gas prices amid expectations of improved supply flows from the Gulf region.