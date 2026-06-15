Indian crew of MT Jalveer return home after rescue off Oman coast

Muscat: All 20 Indian crew members rescued from the tanker MT Jalveer have safely returned to India following their evacuation off the coast of Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on Monday, June 15.

In a post on X, the embassy said the rescued sailors expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by Indian officials and Omani authorities during the operation.

Among those who conveyed their gratitude were Captain Subodh Kumar and Second Officer Nazim, who thanked the Embassy of India in Muscat and the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their prompt response and efforts in ensuring the safe rescue of everyone on board.

The rescued Indian crew members of MT Jalveer expressed their gratitude to Embassy of India, Muscat and the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their prompt response and timely rescue of all the Indian crew members onboard. All 20 Indian crew members have now safely returned… pic.twitter.com/T6iWJ9LWaP — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 15, 2026

Earlier in the day, India’s Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, met the crew members in Muscat ahead of their repatriation.

In a post on X, the embassy said the ambassador interacted with the sailors and wished them a safe journey home. It added that the crew had been evacuated ashore in coordination with Omani authorities following the incident involving the vessel on Thursday, June 11.

Also Read Indian seafarer dies off Oman coast, crew claim no medical support

The embassy said it remained committed to providing prompt assistance to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return.

Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home.



The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident… pic.twitter.com/MkM3tPIq5t — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 15, 2026

MT Jalveer was carrying a crew of 24, including 20 Indian nationals, when it was involved in an incident near Oman’s Shinas port amid heightened tensions in regional waters.

Footage released from the vessel later showed a fire in the engine room, while crew members confirmed that all those on board were safe. The sailors were subsequently brought ashore with the assistance of Omani authorities.

The incident was one of several involving Indian seafarers in the region in recent days.

String of maritime incidents involving Indian seafarers

On June 8, the Palau-flagged tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian sailors, was disabled during a US military operation. All crew members were rescued safely.

A day later, another Palau-flagged vessel, Settebello, was struck in an attack that killed three Indian seafarers. The incident prompted India to summon the US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodge a formal protest with Washington.

Also Read US Navy rescues 14 Indians after vessel sinks off Oman coast

On the same day as the MT Jalveer incident, an Indian seafarer died aboard MT Celestial off the Omani coast after reportedly being unable to receive timely medical assistance amid the deteriorating security situation.

In a separate maritime emergency on June 14, fourteen Indian nationals were rescued after their vessel sank off the coast of Oman. The operation involved the US Navy, Omani authorities and nearby commercial ships.

Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf have been coordinating closely with local authorities to assist affected sailors and facilitate their return home as security concerns continue to impact maritime operations in the region.