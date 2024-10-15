India-Canada diplomatic row: NAPA calls for dialogue

Chandigarh: Amid an escalation in the diplomatic row between India and Canada over separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) Tuesday urged constructive dialogue to safeguard the rights of the Sikh community across both nations.

Recent events have highlighted significant challenges faced by Sikhs, particularly regarding issues of identity, safety, and political representation, the NAPA said.

The association said it is deeply concerned about the potential ramifications of the strained diplomatic relations on the Sikh diaspora, which has long been a bridge between the two cultures.

NAPA head Satnam Singh Chahal said many Sikhs in Canada are feeling anxious about their safety and the possibility of a backlash as tensions rise.

The association urged both governments to ensure the protection of all communities, particularly minorities, and prioritise “dialogue over conflict”.

Constructive discussions can pave the way for better understanding and cooperation, which is essential for the health of the Sikh community and the broader relationship between India and Canada, it said.

Chahal further said that the political climate risks polarisation among the Sikh community, leading to “fractures that undermine unity and solidarity”.

It is crucial to foster a sense of togetherness rather than division, he said.

“The Sikh community has a rich history intertwined with both India and Canada. The narratives surrounding Sikhs must be informed by their contributions rather than historical grievances alone,” Chahal added.

NAPA urged community members to engage actively in the political process, advocating for their rights and ensuring their voices are heard in discussions that impact their future.

“As we navigate these challenging times, NAPA reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the rights of Sikhs and promoting a spirit of cooperation, understanding, and mutual respect,” it said.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

In his comments at the media briefing on Monday, Trudeau, referring to findings by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed that it has “clear and compelling evidence that agents of the government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety”.

On its part, India strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada with official sources even saying that Ottawa’s assertion that it shared evidence with New Delhi in the Nijjar case was simply not true.