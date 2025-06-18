India, Canada to reinstate high commissioners soon

Kananaskis: India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other’s capitals at an early date, the first in “calibrated steps” to restore stability to the “very important relationship”, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney had a “very positive and constructive meeting” on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here in Kananaskis.

“The meeting discussed the importance of the India-Canada relationship, which is based on shared values, democracy and the rule of law, people-to-people contact and many other commonalities,” Misri said in a video statement.

He said that the prime ministers agreed to take “calibrated steps” to restore stability to this “very important relationship”, and the “first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore High Commissioners to each other’s capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow.”

In due course, the two prime ministers also agreed to resume senior and working-level mechanisms and discussions in a host of areas related to trade, people-to-people contact and connectivity, intended to bring greater momentum to the relationship.

Last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the two leaders discussed potential collaboration on various issues related to clean energy, clean technology, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, food security, critical minerals and supply chains.

“In view of the trade negotiations between the two countries that are currently paused, the two leaders also decided to instruct their officials to take it up at an early date,” Misri said, adding that the two leaders agreed to stay in touch and meet once again at the earliest possible opportunity.

A statement issued by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister said that Carney and Modi reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,” the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed strong and historic ties between the peoples, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, and significant commercial links between Canada and India – including partnerships in economic growth, supply chains, and energy transformation.

Carney “raised priorities on the G7 agenda, including transnational crime and repression, security, and the rules-based order,” the statement said, adding that the leaders also discussed opportunities to deepen engagement in areas such as technology, the digital transition, food security, and critical minerals.

Last year in October, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced it was withdrawing its High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other “targeted” officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa’s allegations linking the envoy to the probe of Nijjar’s killing, in a major downturn in already frosty ties between the two nations.

Verma was declared a “person of interest” by Canada in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India. Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Verma and five other diplomats who were also similarly named.

“This is the pits. This is the most unprofessional approach to a bilateral relation. There are diplomatic tools available in the hands of a diplomat. Those tools could have been used” instead of seeking to interrogate a country’s top envoy and other diplomats, Verma had said in an interview with PTI Video.