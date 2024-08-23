India celebrates its first-ever National Space Day today

New Delhi: India is set to celebrate its first-ever National Space Day on Friday on the theme “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga”.

On 23 August 2023, India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon. This remarkable accomplishment made India the 4th country to accomplish this feat and the 1st to land on the lunar South Pole. In recognition of this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared August 23 as National Space Day.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed joy over India’s space achievements and gratitude towards PM Modi.

“Today, we celebrate ISRO’s incredible journey on National Space Day. From transporting rocket components on bullock carts to landing on the Moon’s South Pole, India’s space program has reached new heights. With Indian Oil’s Cryogenics playing a key role, our space saga continues under PM @narendramodi ji’s visionary leadership as we prepare for Gaganyaan in 2024,” Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

“On this #NationalSpaceDay, let’s celebrate ‘s cosmic strides, from #Chandrayaan-3’s lunar triumph to the awe-inspiring #Aditya-L1 #solar mission. We salute the brilliance of our scientists and the @isro crew who make India’s cosmic dreams a reality. With upcoming missions like #Gaganyaan, India is set to reach even greater heights. Here’s to our space pioneers and the boundless frontiers they continue to explore! Celebrate National Space Day on 23 August 2024! Theme: “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga” Space exploration shapes our world and fuels our imagination. Join us in honouring the incredible journey of India’s space endeavours and their impact on our lives. Let’s come together with pride and celebrate this monumental day!” wrote Nitin Gadkari on X.

“As the nation comes together to celebrate the #NationalSpaceDay, we fondly remember the historic achievement of our scientists. It marks a watershed moment in our quest for space exploration and we remain committed to the goal of ‘Touching Lives While Touching the Moon’,” said Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Today, India celebrates its 1st National Space Day, last year on the same day, Chandrayaan-3 mission accomplished soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. India became the 4th country in the world to land a rover on the moon & 1st to land near the southern polar region,” Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways posted on X.