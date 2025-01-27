China, India must meet halfway: FM Wang Yi advocates for improved bilateral ties

Beijing: Positive interactions have been carried out at all levels and the process of improving China-India relations accelerated since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan last year, emphasised Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides asserted the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the meeting, had “earnestly implemented the important consensus” reached by the leaders of the two countries.

“The two sides should seize the opportunity, meet each other halfway, explore more substantive measures, and commit to mutual understanding, mutual support, and mutual achievement, rather than mutual suspicion, mutual alienation, and mutual consumption,” read a statement issued by the Chinese side.

“The improvement and development of China-India relations is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, is conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the global South countries, and is conducive to making contributions of the two ancient civilizations to peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia and the world,” it added.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024 in Kazan, PM Modi had conveyed it to the Chinese President that India-China ties have to be based on three mutuals – mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity – if they have to return to a positive trajectory and remain sustainable.

“We welcome the consensus reached on issues that have arisen on the India-China border in the last four years. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our top priority. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity form the basis of our relations,” said PM Modi following the significant bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping – the first at the delegation level in nearly five years.