India Couture Week 2023: Janhvi Kapoor creates ‘Bawaal’ in blue lehenga at Gaurav Gupta’s show

New Delhi: All eyes were on Janhvi Kapoor when she walked the ramp for the internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the India couture week in Delhi.

The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse. her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look.

She kept her makeup minimal for the glam and opted for wet hairstyling.

Take a look at the pictures that literally created a Bawaal!

On Thursday, Janhvi presented Gaurav Gupta’s “Hiranyagarbha” collection at DLF Emporio. inspired by the cosmos in Vedic philosophy, the collection includes interpretations of elements like Earth (Prithvi), Water (Jal), Fire(Agni), Air (Vayu)and Space (Akasha) from the universal womb. the collection took 457 man-hours to make.

After the fashion gala, Janhvi briefly spoke to the media and said

” We literally had loads of fun today. I was quite excited. it was an amazing show.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is being lauded for her performance in the movie Bawaal which premiered on July 21st on Prime Video.