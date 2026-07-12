India declares national mourning for Qatar’s former Emir

New Delhi: India has declared a one-day national mourning on Monday, July 13 following the death of Qatar’s former Emir and Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday, July 12.

Un a statement, the ministry said the mourning had been declared as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 74.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly displayed across the country, and there will be no official entertainment during the day of mourning.

Also Read Qatar’s former Emir passes away at 74

PM Modi pays tribute

In the statement, the MEA said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences over Sheikh Hamad’s passing, describing him as a visionary leader who guided Qatar to remarkable development and prosperity.

The Prime Minister also remembered Sheikh Hamad as “a true friend” of India and conveyed his condolences to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the royal family and the people of Qatar.

Kiren Rijiju to represent India

The MEA said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is expected to travel to Qatar to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Gulf nations announce mourning

Several Gulf countries have also declared official mourning following Sheikh Hamad’s death.

Kuwait announced a four-day mourning period under the directives of Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. National flags will be flown at half-mast across the country and at Kuwaiti embassies abroad from Sunday in tribute to the late Father Emir.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also declared four days of mourning.

In Qatar, the Amiri Diwan announced a four-day public mourning period. Ministries, government departments and public institutions will remain closed from Monday, July 13, with work scheduled to resume on Sunday, July 19.

Funeral prayers in Doha

Funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamad was held after Maghrib prayers on Sunday at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque in Doha. He will later be laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, when he handed power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During his 18-year reign, he oversaw the country’s rapid economic growth, expanded its liquefied natural gas industry and helped establish Qatar as a prominent regional and global player.