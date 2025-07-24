India expelled over 1500 from minority community without due process: HRW

Indian authorities have expelled more than 1,500 Bengali Muslims, including women and children, to Bangladesh between May and June 2025, according to a new report released by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The organisation has raised serious concerns over the lack of due process and alleged human rights violations during these expulsions.

The report alleges that some of the deportees were not provided the chance to appeal or establish their legal rights in India, even though they had resided there for years. In other instances, the deportations involved Rohingya refugees.

Human Rights Watch Asia Director, Elaine Pearson, condemned the Indian government’s response. “The government’s assertions that they are controlling irregular immigration are not persuasive considering their neglect of due process rights, domestic assurances, and international human rights norms,” she stated.

HRW explained that the expulsions seem to be disproportionately aimed at Muslims of Bengali ethnicity, further raising concerns of religious and ethnic discrimination during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. The report also mentioned increasing crackdowns on so-called “illegal immigrants” without sufficient investigation or legal process.

India, with its long history of sheltering refugees from neighbouring nations, has been in the dock for so-called “arbitrary expulsions” which are at odds with international human rights commitments. The government has remained tight-lipped about the alleged expulsions till now.

Human Rights Watch has requested Indian authorities to stop arbitrary deportations and ensure proper procedures by the border officials and security forces that uphold the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. Authorities were also requested by the organisation to investigate reports of alleged excessive use of force or abuse during the operations.