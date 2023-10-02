India finish last in equestrian eventing jumping team & individual final at Asian Games

The Indian team comprised Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade and Ashish Limaye, who was eliminated from the cross country on Saturday for missing two jumps during the event.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 9:19 am IST
India’s Hriday Vipul Chheda competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games,
Representative Image

Hangzhou: Indian riders had a disappointing time in the equestrian team and individual jumping final as they lost out on the medal race to finish at the last position at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

With total penalties of 1077.20 far greater than any of the competitors in the discipline the Indian team finished at the fifth and the last spot in the discipline as China claimed the gold medal with total penalties of 86.80.

Also Read
Asian games: Nikhat bags bronze medal; Parveen secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota

Japan took the silver with 92.70, while Thailand claimed the bronze medal with 93.90.

MS Education Academy

The Indian team comprised Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade and Ashish Limaye, who was eliminated from the cross country on Saturday for missing two jumps during the event.

In the individual event, Vikas narrowly missed out on a place in the top three as he finished fourth with his horse Noreway Harry, earning total penalties of 32.40 in dressage and 8.80 in cross country.

Dabadhe was placed 12th with his horse Valtho Des Peupliers with 29.60 in total penalties in dressage and no points in cross country.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 9:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button